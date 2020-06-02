School: Orangeburg Wilkinson High School
Future plans: My plans are to attend the College of Charleston and major in business law.
Accomplishments: Mr. Orange and Maroon for orangeburg Wilkinson High School, honor student, accepted to and attending the college of Charleston
Extracurriculars: The National honor society, the National society of high school scholars, attends kingdom life ministries, various bands, the highlight society.
Favorite quote: “Be the change you want to see in the world”
Advice to future generations: Do and become whatever you want to. Don’t let anyone kill your desire and dreams.
Parents' names: Patricia Brown
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.