School: Orangeburg Wilkinson High School

Future plans: My plans are to attend the College of Charleston and major in business law.

Accomplishments: Mr. Orange and Maroon for orangeburg Wilkinson High School, honor student, accepted to and attending the college of Charleston

Extracurriculars: The National honor society, the National society of high school scholars, attends kingdom life ministries, various bands, the highlight society.

Favorite quote: “Be the change you want to see in the world”

Advice to future generations: Do and become whatever you want to. Don’t let anyone kill your desire and dreams.

Parents' names: Patricia Brown

