Cokely, Vikerion

School: Orangeburg Wilkinson High School
Future plans: Pursue a degree in Music Productuon
Accomplishments: Certification in Computer Programming/ Business Entrepreneurship
Favorite quote: "Everyone has an addiction, mines just happen to be success."
Favorite memory: Covid 19 is not a favorite but definitely the most memorable for the class of 2020 everywhere due to taking away our opportunity to create wonderful memories.
Advice to future generations: "When writing your story, make sure to not let anyone else use the pen."
Parents' names: Vincent Cokely and Tameka Berry (Thomas) Hunt
