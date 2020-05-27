{{featured_button_text}}
Cokely, Vikerion

School: Orangeburg Wilkinson High School

Future plans: Pursue a degree in Music Productuon

Accomplishments: Certification in Computer Programming/ Business Entrepreneurship

Favorite quote: "Everyone has an addiction, mines just happen to be success."

Favorite memory: Covid 19 is not a favorite but definitely the most memorable for the class of 2020 everywhere due to taking away our opportunity to create wonderful memories.

Advice to future generations: "When writing your story, make sure to not let anyone else use the pen."

Parents' names: Vincent Cokely and Tameka Berry (Thomas) Hunt

