{{featured_button_text}}

School: Clarendon Hall

Future plans: Lander University for a degree in music

Extracurriculars: Chess, Literary meet

Favorite quote: There are no accidents

Favorite memory: Playing cards in class

Advice to future generations: Do something you enjoy, don’t worry about how much you’ll make, God will take care of that part, make your life one that you can look back on one day and not have regrets

Parents' names: Jody and Melissa Cline

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments