School: Clarendon Hall
Future plans: Lander University for a degree in music
Extracurriculars: Chess, Literary meet
Favorite quote: There are no accidents
Favorite memory: Playing cards in class
Advice to future generations: Do something you enjoy, don’t worry about how much you’ll make, God will take care of that part, make your life one that you can look back on one day and not have regrets
Parents' names: Jody and Melissa Cline
