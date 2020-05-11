Childers, Madison

School: Orangeburg Preparatory
Future plans: My plans for the future is to attend Newberry College in the fall, and pursue my career of becoming a Nurse Anesthetist.
Accomplishments: National Honors Society, SC Hope Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Varsity Cheerleader, Member of Cotillion, President of the Key Club
Favorite quote: Wheresoever you go, go with all your heart. -Confucius
Favorite memory: My favorite memory was being with my Senior Class in Washington D.C for the very last time as a class. We made memories that will last forever.
Advice to future generations: My advice to future generations would be to push yourself and never give up no matter how hard something tends to be. Always go for the bigger picture and strive to achieve every goal possible.
Parents' names: Michele Childers and the late Brian Childers
