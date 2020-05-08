{{featured_button_text}}
Bryant lll, Rudolph Amari

School: Orangeburg Prep School

Future plans: He will attend Palm Beach State College located in West Palm Beach, FL and he will be Majoring in Criminal Justice

Favorite quote: If you have no critics you’ll likely have no success Malcom X

Parents' names: Pastor Rudolph Bryant Jr and Jewel Bryant

