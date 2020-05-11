School: North High
Future plans: Attend Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and then transfer to Lander University to complete her BSN. Aspires to be a travel nurse.
Accomplishments: • Perfect score on English End of Course Exam • A or A/B Honor roll all year (9th-11th grade) • Highest average in World History • Highest average in English 2 Honors • Converse College Junior Scholar Award • Presbyterian College Fellow Award • Palmetto Girls State completer
Extracurriculars: Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), Volleyball, Softball, RIOT Student Ministry
Favorite quote: The only impossible journey is the one you never begin. -Anthony Robinson
Advice to future generations: Take chances; try new things. You never know until you try!
Parents' names: Tammy and Lonnie Bolen
