School: North High

Future plans: Attend Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and then transfer to Lander University to complete her BSN. Aspires to be a travel nurse.

Accomplishments: • Perfect score on English End of Course Exam • A or A/B Honor roll all year (9th-11th grade) • Highest average in World History • Highest average in English 2 Honors • Converse College Junior Scholar Award • Presbyterian College Fellow Award • Palmetto Girls State completer

Extracurriculars: Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), Volleyball, Softball, RIOT Student Ministry

Favorite quote: The only impossible journey is the one you never begin. -Anthony Robinson

Advice to future generations: Take chances; try new things. You never know until you try!

Parents' names: Tammy and Lonnie Bolen

