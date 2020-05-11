{{featured_button_text}}
Ashba, Hannah

School: Clarendon hall

Future plans: I will be attending USC sumter majoring in psychology

Accomplishments: the Daniel Cogdill Memorial scholarship my senior year

Extracurriculars: I’m the captain of FCA ( fellowship of Christian athletes) A member of high school chorus I’m a cheerleader

Favorite memory: My favorite memory is after every football game all the cheerleaders and football players win or lose huddled up and sang our alma mater.

Advice to future generations: Do not wish your high school life away because it comes and goes so fast. Hold onto every moment you get because you don’t get it back

Parents' names: Bob and candy ashba

