Arends, Andrew

School: Calhoun Academy
Future plans: Will attend Wofford College in the fall.
Accomplishments: Andrew is Salutatorian for his class. He received the Benjamin Wofford Scholarship and the Palmetto Fellows Scholarship.
Extracurriculars: Cross Country, Basketball, Sporting Clays
Parents' names: Andy and Wendy Arends
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.