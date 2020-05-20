{{featured_button_text}}
Arends, Andrew

School: Calhoun Academy

Future plans: Will attend Wofford College in the fall.

Accomplishments: Andrew is Salutatorian for his class. He received the Benjamin Wofford Scholarship and the Palmetto Fellows Scholarship.

Extracurriculars: Cross Country, Basketball, Sporting Clays

Parents' names: Andy and Wendy Arends

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments