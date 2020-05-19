Amous, Rhaniyah

School: Orangeburg Wilkinson
Future plans: Professional cook
Accomplishments: Finishing what I started and achieving my goal.
Extracurriculars: Dance
Favorite quote: Put God 1st and everything will be alright.
Favorite memory: The class of 2020 and tbe pandemic
Advice to future generations: There is nothing you can't do reach for the starts.
Parents' names: Richard & Frelena Amous
