Amous, Rhaniyah

School: Orangeburg Wilkinson

Future plans: Professional cook

Accomplishments: Finishing what I started and achieving my goal.

Extracurriculars: Dance

Favorite quote: Put God 1st and everything will be alright.

Favorite memory: The class of 2020 and tbe pandemic

Advice to future generations: There is nothing you can't do reach for the starts.

Parents' names: Richard & Frelena Amous

