Virtual racing drama dulls shine on popular NASCAR platform

It seemed a fair concession for Cassill, who does not currently have a Cup Series ride. He has competed in the first three official NASCAR virtual races, hosted other virtual events and signed topical pain reliever Blue-Emu — the sponsor that dropped Wallace — as a backer.

"The best thing that I've learned from this week is that my sponsor Blue-Emu is behind me 100% and ultimately that relationship is what will scale these iRacing events from the virtual world into opportunities in the real world," Cassill said. "That I have to qualify in this week is just another opportunity to prove myself as a racer."

It's become very messy in the month since NASCAR pivoted from real racing to iRacing, which has twice set esports viewership records on Fox and its cable channel. IndyCar launched a league with Saturday races now aired by NBCSN, and IMSA hosted a huge field of sports car drivers Thursday in a race that was streamed.

Virtual racing has become the only way for drivers to promote their partners during stay-at-home orders, and teams have recognized the value in having their drivers participate. But what started as fun became very serious business and snowballed Sunday night when Larson used the N-word while trying to communicate with his spotter. Almost all of his sponsors dropped him the next day, and he was fired by Ganassi.