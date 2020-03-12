Vince Carter knew end was near, but not this soon

"There's so many unintended things that come about from this," Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said. "Vince is probably the main one for us. Just understanding that this is kind of a surreal moment. This could be it for Vince. I'm glad the fans were able to remind me of that."

Indeed, in this world of smart phones and instantaneous news, the NBA's decision to suspend the season swept through the stands at State Farm Arena and all the way down the court while the Hawks were in the midst of a furious fourth-quarter rally, coming from 23 points down to force overtime against the New York Knicks.

Atlanta star Trae Young heard about it from his father, watching the game at courtside. Teammate John Collins heard about it from a couple of guys on the bench as he was stepping to the free-throw line.

"I didn't believe it," Collins said.

It was true, of course.

As the final seconds of what could be the final game ticked down, and the Knicks had secured a wild 136-131 victory, the fans began to chant.

"We want Vince! We want Vince! We want Vince!"

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up