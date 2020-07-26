Veterans turned poets can help bridge divides

“He learned how to sleep in the mud, tie a knot, kill a man. He learned the ache of loneliness, the ache of exhaustion, the kinship of misery. From the beginning he wanted to go home… He learned… that every man is alike and that each man is different, [but] if he was on the line it didn’t make much difference.”

Myers’ soldiers longed for home. Veterans are home, and even if people read the stories about what is like to be “over there,” they may not always understand what it is like to be over here. Brian Turner, an Iraq combat vet, describes such thoughts in a “Ashbah,” a poem in “Here, Bullet.” He is home, but he can’t help but think about:

“The ghosts of American soldiers

Wander the streets of Balad by night,

Unsure of their way home, exhausted.”

His poem helps us see that not just the ghosts are “unsure of their way home.” So, too, are those who survived and returned home, at least in the physical sense.

By being mindful, we might understand that on Veterans Day it is not simply enough to offer a free meal or host a parade. Honoring those who served means making an effort to connect with those who have served.