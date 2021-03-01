Veteran prosecutor becomes acting South Carolina US Attorney

COLUMBIA — A veteran federal prosecutor has been named acting U.S. Attorney for South Carolina, following the planned resignation of the appointee named by former President Donald Trump.

Rhett DeHart has taken over as South Carolina's top federal prosecutor, the Department of Justice announced on Monday. He will serve in that capacity until a permanent replacement is named by President Joe Biden and confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

"Having worked two decades in the U.S. Attorney's Office, I am extremely humbled and honored to serve as acting U.S. Attorney," DeHart said, in a statement provided to The Associated Press. "I will continue to ensure our office remains impartial in enforcing the rule of law and committed to protecting the people of South Carolina by never giving safe harbor to criminals here."

As is typical with changes in presidential administrations, Peter McCoy said last month he would resign as U.S. attorney effective Feb. 28 after about a year in office, calling the position "the honor of my lifetime."

The Charleston Republican was elected to the House in 2010 and had been chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. He also previously served as a county-level prosecutor.