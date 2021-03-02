Vernon Jordan, activist, former Clinton adviser, dies at 85

ATLANTA (AP) — Vernon Jordan, who rose from humble beginnings in the segregated South to become a champion of civil rights before reinventing himself as a Washington insider and corporate influencer, has died at the age of 85.

His niece, Ann Walker Marchant, confirmed Tuesday that he died peacefully Monday night.

Former President Bill Clinton remembered Jordan as someone who "never gave up on his friends or his country."

Jordan "brought his big brain and strong heart to everything and everybody he touched. And he made them better," Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, said in the statement.

After serving as field secretary for the Georgia NAACP and executive director of the United Negro College Fund, Jordan headed the National Urban League, becoming the face of Black America's modern struggle for jobs and justice for more than a decade.

President Joe Biden remembered Jordan as a foot soldier for civil rights. "Vernon Jordan knew the soul of America, in all of its goodness and all of its unfulfilled promise. And he knew the work was far from over," Biden said in a statement.

