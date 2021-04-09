Vegan imposes beliefs on meat-eater

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've recently started dating a woman who is a lifelong vegan. She is very health-conscious, and she even has a website and YouTube channel dedicated to her plant-based lifestyle. While I admire her dedication to veganism, I myself have never been a vegan, nor do I wish to be.

My girlfriend has "joked" a few times about how she plans to convert me into a full-fledged vegan. Whenever we go out to eat, she gets upset if I choose a meal that has meat in it. I don't appreciate the judgment she passes whenever I eat what I want to eat. How can I fix this? -- Non-Vegan

DEAR NON-VEGAN: You two need to have a serious conversation about values and boundaries. Explore what values and beliefs you share. Where do your ideas about life sync up, and where do they not? Talk openly about your beliefs, and consider whether your differences are manageable or too far apart. Talk about the way you eat in this context. It is possible for the two of you to be in a relationship when you don't eat the same foods, though it won't be easy. It may require that you both cook, for example, so that when you eat at home, you each get to enjoy the food that you prefer.