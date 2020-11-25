Vandy women's soccer player option to kick for football team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Women’s soccer player Sarah Fuller has practiced with the Vanderbilt football team, and coach Derek Mason said Wednesday she’s a good option to be the Commodores kicker Saturday against Missouri.

Mason said his Commodores (0-7) are having health issues with their specialists. Vanderbilt has declined to comment on any players who've either tested positive for COVID-19 or are in quarantine. Junior Pierson Cooke is 3-of-7 on field goals this season, and junior Wes Farley is the backup.

Fuller, a senior from Wylie, Texas, made three saves last weekend as Vanderbilt upset top-seeded Arkansas 3-1 in women's soccer to capture the Southeastern Conference Tournament tile.

Mason said he reached out to soccer coach Darren Ambrose, a close friend, to see if Fuller could work as an option. He saw Fuller kick in practice Tuesday both off the tee and kicking a couple field goals.

“I just wanted to see how strong her leg was, and I can tell you she's got a strong leg,” Mason said. “She seems to be a pretty good option."

No woman has appeared in an SEC football game or for any Power 5 team.