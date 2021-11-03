Valley fever the result of fungus found in soil

Dear Doctors: I read that something called valley fever is getting to be more common here in Arizona on account of climate change. I've never even heard of it. Can you please explain what it is?

Dear Reader: The term "valley fever" refers to an infection caused by the fungus Coccidioides, or Cocci for short, which is found in the soil of certain arid regions. Its habitat includes the Southwestern U.S., as well as Mexico and Central and South America. The fungus has long been known to live in the soil in Arizona, Nevada and California. In fact, the disease gets its name from a severe outbreak of the illness that occurred in the 1930s in the San Joaquin Valley in central California. It's also present in large swaths of Utah, New Mexico and Texas.

When soil that contains the valley fever fungus gets kicked up, the fungal spores become airborne. These are the microscopic particles that fungi use to reproduce, much like the seeds in plants. The spores can be freed whenever the soil is disturbed, as occurs during mining, building or agricultural activity, and in severe weather with high winds. You mentioned climate change, and it is suspected that increasingly dry conditions throughout the West are playing a role in the spread of the fungus.