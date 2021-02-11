Valentine's Day was reimagined by medieval poets for all to be enjoyed

Chaucer and Granson encountered one another in the service of Richard II of England and admired one another's poetry. Their poems about Valentine's Day show them operating as an international chivalric team to address pressing issues in the theory and practice of love, then and now.

In the poem "The Parliament of Fowls," Chaucer presents Valentine's Day as a day when birds gather to choose their mates under the supervision of nature. In the poem, presented as a dream, three rival eagles each express a lifelong commitment to a single female. Birds of lower social status and different temperament, waiting in line, quarrel about how to resolve the impasse so they, too, can select their mates.

In the scenario, two of the eagles must be disappointed – Valentine's Day is no guarantee that all will find love. But in the end the wise female eagle obtains from the figure of Nature the right to take her time in deciding her mate. She chooses not to choose. It is a story of waiting to recognize one's true love, knowing your own heart and having the right to choose your partner yourself.

Chaucer's tale relates to an actual courtship that included three suitors and ended in the wedding of two 15-year-olds: Richard II and the princess Anne of Bohemia, in 1382.