Vaccine emergency-use authorization speeds up availability

Dear Doctor: I'm surprised to learn that the COVID-19 vaccines are not FDA-approved, but are authorized for emergency use only. Why haven't the vaccines been approved? Also, how is it that the mRNA vaccines got made so fast? It doesn't seem safe.

Dear Reader: You're not alone in asking about the status and history of the COVID-19 vaccines now in use in the United States. We continue to get these questions from a lot of readers. Some say the confusion keeps them from getting vaccinated. We've written about this before, but these are important topics, and the details bear repeating.

You're correct that the Food and Drug Administration has granted something known as an emergency-use authorization to a trio of COVID-19 vaccines. These are the Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines. An emergency-use authorization, or EUA, makes a medication, vaccine or medical procedure available prior to formal FDA approval when a public health threat exists. This doesn't mean the COVID-19 vaccines have failed to qualify for FDA approval. In fact, all three vaccines are in the approval pipeline. However, this is a rigorous and structured process that takes time to complete.