Vaccinations bring relief; residents ‘rushed out’ for shots

His wife, 83, said, “It protects us, but also the people that we're around.”

Cope couple Charles and Natalie Farrar said the vaccination process was seamless – and needed.

“You know you're not going to die. That's huge. This is supposed to stop that,” Charles said.

His wife, a nurse, said she had been looking forward to receiving the vaccination and felt relieved.

“It's frightening to not be able to get it. They have done a terrific job in there. They've got a good set up and a good system, and they're treating people beautifully,” she said.

Charles said individuals should not feel leery about getting the shot.

“I think they have to go with science. Science is a part of our life, and we need to listen to scientists because they know better than the average Joe,” he said.

Denmark resident Nancy Jones also encouraged others to get the vaccine.

“I think it's a wonderful thing. I don't entertain conversations with people saying they're not going to take it. Somebody is going to give it to you for your own protection, and you're not going to take it? Oh, dear no. I'm too glad. I rushed out here this morning,” she said.