Vaccinated couple wants to plan visit

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been waiting for months to go visit my family. We live in different states, and the rules have been so strict around COVID-19 that we have not been able to see one another. Now that my husband and I are fully vaccinated, we want to make the trip -- especially because we have elderly family members we haven't seen for far too long. I work from home, so it's no issue for me when we get back. My husband has to go into an office for his job. We just learned that some family members have not been vaccinated yet. How can we be sure that we won't have to quarantine for two weeks when we return? -- Taking a Trip

DEAR TAKING A TRIP: The good news is that many states are beginning to lift their travel restrictions as more and more people get vaccinated. What you must do is check the restrictions that are in place for your state and wherever you are traveling. Also, there may be specific rules for traveling by plane or public transportation versus your own vehicle. This article may help: bit.ly/3uWXP3j.