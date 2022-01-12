Usually, look for more in your hand

Dr. Leo J. Burke quipped, "People who say they sleep like a baby usually don't have one."

Bridge deals usually follow the textbooks, but occasionally one comes along that requires some unusual planning.

In today's deal, how should South have played in six spades after West led the heart queen?

The first two bids of the auction were artificial, South showing some type of strong hand, and North suggesting 0-7 points. After two natural bids, South's four clubs was a control-bid expressing interest in a slam and promising a first-round control (ace or void) in that suit. North control-bid in return. South jumped to six spades, knowing the diamond ace was missing.

South saw two losers: one heart and one diamond. He had only 11 winners: five spades, two hearts, two diamonds and two clubs. To get an extra trick, you often try to ruff a loser in the shorter trump hand. So, you look for a side suit with more cards in your hand than on the board. Here, though, at the start, there wasn't one. However, one could be imploded.

Declarer won the first trick on the board with the heart ace and immediately led its diamond. West did the obvious, winning with his ace and returning a heart. South took the trick with his king and cashed his two established diamond winners, discarding hearts from the dummy. Now declarer had one heart, and dummy had none. It was time to ruff the heart six with dummy's spade jack, so that East couldn't overruff. Finally, declarer drew all of the trumps and claimed.

