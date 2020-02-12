Use the space to investigate

Clifton Fadiman, who was an author, editor, anthologist and media personality, said, "Cheese -- milk's leap toward immortality."

We have all heard the expression "look before you leap." That can apply at the bridge table. Do not choose the final contract if you are in doubt and have a chance to make a more informed decision.

In today's deal, look at South's hand. North opens one club, South responds one heart, and North rebids one spade. What should South do now?

There is a temptation for South to leap to three no-trump. However, it is possible that partner has three-card heart support. Also, if North has some help in diamonds, three no-trump might play better from his side.

South should rebid two diamonds, the infamous fourth-suit game-forcing.

North jumps to three hearts to describe his 4=3=1=5 (or 4=3=0=6) distribution and some 15-17 high-card points. Then South will obviously raise to four hearts. East wonders about doubling, but wisely decides against it.

After West leads the diamond king, how should South continue?