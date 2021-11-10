Use one play to guide another

Basically, bridge is a simple game. True, there is a lot to learn, but most deals are not complicated if you count. Yes, all right, that is a big "if." Still, there are deals where the "simple" play doesn't rate to be best, and this helps bridge to retain its appeal. For example, if you are faced with a straight finesse, normally you take it, hoping it will win. However, there are times when you don't take the finesse, for one reason or another.

In today's deal, how should South play in four hearts after West leads the spade five?

South had an awkward bid over East's one-spade opening. He might have jumped to four hearts, but that action is usually treated as preemptive. If an opponent bid again, South would have had to double to tell his partner that he was bidding to make. Or South might have doubled, planning to bid hearts next, but he was worried that West would jump to four spades. So South settled for two hearts.

When the deal was originally played, the declarer immediately ran the heart queen. As you can see, that lost to the king, and South had to go down one, conceding one heart, one diamond and two clubs.

Rather than commit himself immediately, South should lead the diamond king at trick two. When that is won by West, it would mark East with the heart king; otherwise, where are the values for his opening bid?

Winning the return, the declarer should lead the heart queen (tempting a cover from West, just in case) and put up dummy's ace. When the king drops, South is home.

