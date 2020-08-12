Use of alpha blockers can complicate cataract surgery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Doctor: I am a 76-year-old man, very active and in fairly good health. I need cataract surgery, but I have learned that serious complications can occur with patients who are on Flomax, as I recently was. Can you explain? I'm at a loss as to what course of action I should follow.

Dear Reader: You're referring to a possible complication during cataract surgery known as "intraoperative floppy iris syndrome," or IFIS. As you mention in your letter, it can occur in patients who take -- or have taken -- Flomax, which is the brand name for the drug tamsulosin. It's one of a class of drugs known as alpha blockers, which relax smooth muscle in the body -- the type of muscle that controls the bladder, the urinary tract, blood vessels and the intestines. Flomax helps to relax smooth muscle by interfering with the action of the hormone norepinephrine. Some medications in this class of drugs can be part of a treatment plan to address high blood pressure. Other types of alpha blockers, such as Flomax, are used to improve the flow of urine in older men with an enlarged prostate.