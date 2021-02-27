USC responds to NCAA sanctions

"I am proud of how our department handled this situation. Once we became aware of this situation, we were proactive in determining what happened and worked in cooperation with the Department of Justice and the NCAA. The NCAA's acceptance of our self-imposed sanctions validates our commitment and the work done by our compliance staff, administration and coaches," Tanner added.

"I would like to thank our Board of Trustees, President Caslen, Coach Tanner, our administration, our campus leadership and our compliance department who have worked so hard for our program and to get us to this place. Our compliance department does an unbelievable job working with and educating our staff and players. I'd also like to thank the NCAA, for the thoroughness and thoughtfulness that went into this process. As I have said throughout my entire career, I lead my program with transparency, an open-door policy and with integrity - it is in my heart and it is at the core of who I am. We move forward, and I'm thankful to have this situation behind us," University of South Carolina Head Men's Basketball Coach Frank Martin stated.