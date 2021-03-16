US stocks step back from all-time highs in choppy trading

Wall Street capped a choppy day of trading Tuesday with stock indexes closing mostly lower after coming within striking distance of matching the market's longest winning streak of the year.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% after wobbling between small gains and losses most of the day. The modest pullback snapped the benchmark index's five-day winning streak. A sixth-day of gains would have matched the S&P 500's longest winning streak so far this year, though the index remains near its all-time high.

Losses by banks, industrial stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending, including cruise line operators, pulled the market lower, outweighing gains by Big Tech and communication services stocks. Energy stocks, the S&P 500's biggest gainers so far this year, took the brunt of the losses as crude oil prices fell.

Stocks' uneven finish came as investors continue to closely watch the bond market, with even minute changes in bond yields causing stocks to fluctuate. Bond yields also wavered Tuesday. The 10-year Treasury yield, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, inched up to 1.62%.

"The 10-year is remaining above 1.60%," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. "So, investors are in a sense girding themselves for higher inflation."