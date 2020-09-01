US stocks start September off with more gains, led by tech

The stock market has continued its remarkable turnaround since plunging nearly 34% early this year as the coronavirus pandemic knocked the economy into a recession. The S&P 500 closed out August with a 7% gain, its best showing since April. It's now up 9.2% this year, while the tech-driven rally has powered the Nasdaq to a gain of more than 33%.

Encouraging data as broad swaths of the economy have reopened this summer have helped stoke investor optimism about a recovery. The question is whether that's going to be enough to keep the market moving higher when so much uncertainty remains about the pandemic's lasting impact on companies and consumers.

Whether the market can sustain its upward trajectory in September, traditionally the worst month for stocks, will depend on how several potentially market-moving variables play out the next few months. Will Congress reach a deal on another economic stimulus bill? Will coronavirus infections surge as students in states where schools are due to reopen go back to the classroom? How will the elections shake out?

"It's a market that's at all-time highs, but not without risks," Sandven said.