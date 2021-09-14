US stocks can't hold on to an early gain and resume falling

That report on prices at the wholesale level was worse than expected, signaling problems for companies contending with higher costs, Hooper said. Those costs could be passed along to consumers, but companies unable to do that could see their upcoming earnings get dented.

Inflation has been a key concern for investors, who are trying to gauge how it will impact both the economy's recovery and the Federal Reserve's policy on maintaining low interest rates. The central bank has said higher costs for raw materials and consumer goods will likely remain temporary as the economy recovers, but analysts are concerned that the higher prices could stick around and dent companies' bottom lines while also crimping spending.

Bond yields eased following the Labor Department's report. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.29% from 1.32% late Monday. It had been rising overnight to about 1.34% shortly before the report was released.

The lower bond yields weighed down banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans. Bank of America fell 2.7% and JPMorgan dropped 1.7%.

The broader concerns about inflation and rising prices have added to choppy trading, along with lingering worries about how the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19 will impact an economy that's still finding its footing.