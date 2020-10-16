US retail sales grow for 5th month in a row

NEW YORK — Retail sales rose strongly in September, the fifth straight month of growth, as Americans spent more on clothing, cars and sporting goods.

U.S. retail sales jumped 1.9% last month, the U.S. Commerce Department said Friday. That's more than double what was economists were expected. And it's up from the 0.6% increase in August.

"Americans raced to the stores in September," said BMO Capital Markets analyst Sal Guatieri, in a note to investors, adding that they were "buying just about everything in sight, especially clothing."

Sales at clothing stores rose 11%, accounting for much of September's overall growth. Even sales at department stores, which have been falling out of fashion with shoppers for years, rose 9.7% last month.

At auto dealerships and auto part shops, sales were up 3.6%. And those looking to go camping or buy exercise equipment for their homes sent sales at sporting goods stores 5.7% higher.

Consumer spending makes up two-thirds of all U.S. economic activity, and is watched closely to gauge the country's economic health.