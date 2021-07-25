US loses to France 83-76, 25-game Olympic win streak ends

Fournier turned Yabusele's dive into a dagger, and just like that the Americans are in Olympic trouble.

"I think that's a little bit of hubris if you think the Americans are supposed to just roll out the balls and win," U.S. coach Gregg Popovich said. "We've got to work for it just like everybody else. And for those 40 minutes, they played better than we did."

The Americans lost for only the sixth time in 144 games at the Olympics all-time, and fell to 53-4 in the Olympics with NBA players on the roster. The 2004 team at the Athens Games lost the other three, and won bronze. Every other U.S. team in the era that started with the "Dream Team" in 1992 won the gold and this one still can — but it's far from a certainty.

"When you lose a game, you're not surprised," Popovich said. "You're disappointed."

Fournier had 28 points for France, while Rudy Gobert scored 14 and Nando de Colo had 13. Jrue Holiday had 18 points for the U.S., Bam Adebayo had 12, Damian Lillard 11 and Kevin Durant had 10 for the Americans — who are just 2-3 in their games this summer, the first four of them exhibitions in Las Vegas that weren't supposed to mean much.

The Olympics, they were supposed to be different.

They weren't. They lost, again.

