Urías hits, pitches Dodgers past Giants to even NLDS series

SAN FRANCISCO — With some mighty swings, solid pitching and defensive gems that have defined the Dodgers' success the past decade, the defending World Series champions are headed home in prime playoff position having grabbed momentum away from the division-winning Giants.

Fittingly, this NL Division Series between rivals has become a back-and-forth fight.

Julio Urías shut down San Francisco and contributed an RBI single for his cause, Cody Bellinger and AJ Pollock delivered two-run doubles to break it open in the sixth, and Los Angeles pounded the Giants 9-2 on Saturday night to even the series between baseball's two winningest teams at one game apiece.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts declared earlier in the day, "We're going to play this game essentially like a do or die," and the reigning champs did just that by continuing to add on all game, including Will Smith's leadoff homer in the eighth.

Now, NL West runner-up Los Angeles — second place despite 106 wins to the Giants' 107 — is going to Chavez Ravine with a chance to ride this win and hand ace Max Scherzer the ball next.