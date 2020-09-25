Upperclassman considers changing majors

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am entering my junior year in college and am having second thoughts of changing my major. I currently major in physical education to become a gym teacher, but I've become worried that it is too specific and maybe I should focus on children's education in general and major in early childhood education. Switching majors means losing time and credits that I have already done, and I'll need to spend more time and money to get caught up in the new major. Is it worth it to start over in my junior year, or should I keep working on the degree I am near done with? -- Taking a Step Backward

DEAR TAKING A STEP BACKWARD: Talk to your academic adviser at your college. Do research on opportunities in your two areas of interest. This will help you to make an informed decision.

My gut says that if you are trained in gym and early childhood education you may be setting yourself up for a wealth of opportunities. Our world is changing, and how we educate will be part of that.

Our children must be educated. Being on the forefront of teaching our young minds is important. If you can afford the time and resources, you may want to consider a dual major so that you become skilled in both areas.