Unwilling to change his cheating ways

Dear Annie: I wanted to respond to the letter from "Excuse You," who complained that her new boyfriend burps constantly after eating. My husband of 36 years also had that problem for the first 20 years of our marriage. I also thought it was just a rude habit, but then I read it could be a symptom of acid reflux or an inefficient digestion of food (indigestion). I gave him a good probiotic from a vitamin store every day for a couple of months to build up the "good" bacteria in his gut and I could see the difference within the first two weeks. The good bacteria are necessary to break down the food and are destroyed when taking antibiotics. He continues to take probiotics, but only a couple of days per week as he is not a very healthy eater. The burping is gone, and we are much happier for it. -- Joyce