Unwanted heirlooms

Dear Annie: My parents and my in-laws have a habit of cleaning out their houses by bringing their unwanted things to my house. When we first moved in together, my husband and I thought they were trying to help by giving us things so we wouldn't need to buy them, but it's been over a decade, and it continues.

When asked if we want items from their homes, we always decline. More frequently, though, things are left on our porch or in our garage. Unless it is something we think they may want back (something we know is an heirloom or expensive), we throw everything away. The things we feel like we have to keep go into the attic.

Obviously, this is a minimal issue compared with most, but we are tired of being responsible for their unwanted items. Please encourage your readers, especially those downsizing, to manage their own belongings and not push them onto family without asking. -- Minimalist

Dear Minimalist: You and your husband need to have an open and honest conversation with both of your parents. If you tell them you don't want their items but decide to keep things that are heirlooms when they leave them on your doorstep or in your garage, it is no wonder everyone is confused. While you are correct that families should not unload their stuff on you, it is also traditional for families to give you heirlooms.

Perhaps you and your husband should go over to each of your respective parents' houses and decide what is an heirloom and what is trash. My guess is that it might be unclear. One clean sweep of everyone's stuff will prevent this constant dropping off of unwanted items.

