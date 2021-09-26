Unkind image sharing

The worst part is that he sends the photos to other friends and always writes something snarky or funny.

If he does this with all his friends, I'm sure he does it with me, too, and I told him to stop. It is hurtful and strange. But eventually, he does it again, and I find out by accident.

I don't have many friends, and I enjoy spending time with him, but this photo thing is childish and mean.

He's 56, short, balding, overweight and missing several teeth. What should I do? -- Friend of the Bad Shutterbug

Dear Friend of the Bad Shutterbug: Your friend is so desperate for attention that his actions are cruel and borderline sadistic. Laughing at other people's imperfections, or just everyday moments of life, is not funny at all and says a great deal more about Keith than about the person in the photo.

While he might be "fun" to hang out with, I would have a long talk with him about your disapproval of making fun of others and taking their picture without their consent. At least 12 states have laws that pertain specifically to nonconsensual image sharing. Tell Keith to cut it out or you will find a new friend, and then follow through.