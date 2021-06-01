Unfriended by my husband

Dear Annie: My husband and I met in high school and have been married for 23 years. Before we were married, we broke up several times and dated other people. He joined Facebook last year, at the end of August. He friended an old girlfriend from high school.

I got mad, and he responded by blocking me. I have never felt the need to check his phone, but something didn't seem right, so I gave in. I checked his phone without his permission. I found out about a week after joining Facebook that he had sent a message to someone he used to work with before we were married, and he asked this person if he knew how to get ahold of an ex-girlfriend he had dated at one of those times when we had broken up.

In the message, he told this person he wanted to see this ex-girlfriend and that he really missed her and has never forgotten her.

I am devastated and not sure what to do. I want to confront him. All these years, I thought we had a good marriage. We have two beautiful teenage children. My heart is broken. I need your advice. -- Heartbroken