Unfriended and still family

Dear Annie: In our attempt to stop this pandemic, many people refuse to do their share by the simple act of wearing a mask.

Initially, there was an uncertainty of whether masks would do any good, so the public was told not to use them yet, because the health care and other frontline workers needed to be the first priority. Soon, after further research, it was determined that the main method of transmission of the virus was by the tiny respiratory droplets of spittle or spit that comes out of our mouth when we talk, sing, sneeze or even breathe.

When this was discovered, scientists and medical experts changed direction and suggested that everyone should wear a mask. This was several months ago, and this advice has not changed. Two people wearing masks six feet apart are very unlikely to infect each other.

In theory, if everyone in the country wore a mask, the pandemic would be over in a couple months. This virus, which requires a human host, would die out without any place to go, just like smallpox, and this pandemic would be over.

Wearing a mask is not an attempt by the government to limit your freedoms or tell you what to do, as some claim. It is an effort to save lives and bring an end to the pandemic as soon as possible so more people don't die. Do your part. -- Ohio Masked Man

Dear Ohio: It's such a small thing that can make such a big difference. Please, wear masks and keep six feet away from other people. It's an inconvenience but a temporary one. We will beat this pandemic eventually. But we will never be able to bring back the dead.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0