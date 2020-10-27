U.S. may deserve Trump

Except for a few renegades, Trump supporters are generally unwavering in their allegiance to the president. To them, Trump makes perfect sense. Even when he says ridiculous things or lies outright, they either shrug with indifference or offer a more-palatable translation of what he really meant.

Otherwise, Trump's fans find him to be charming and funny -- a true-blue patriot who supports the military, fills the courts with conservative judges, and, until the pandemic, boasted the most-robust economy in memory. And by the way, they add, COVID-19 isn't his fault. In other words, they never doubt Trump or themselves. When certitude is treated as a virtue, psychological breakdown -- or self-critical analysis -- isn't considered time well-spent.

Of course, the rest of the country thinks these people are crazy. Being the only sane person in the asylum can do that. When enough people around you see reality in what seems to you like utterly delusional terms, you WILL lose your mind. And, then, because you're normal, you'll begin to question your own sanity and wonder: Is it me?

No, it's not.