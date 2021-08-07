Ty Gibbs wins Xfinity race at Watkins Glen

Two years ago, Cindric put on a show, beating Allmendinger in a stirring battle that lasted to the end for his first Xfinity win. This time it was the teenager's turn to make a statement. Gibbs also won this year at Charlotte and Daytona.

Allmendinger and Gibbs were up front on a restart with five laps left in the second stage of the 82-lap race, and Allmendinger gained the lead roaring up through the esses. He prevailed — barely — in a side-by-side duel to the finish with Gibbs to take his sixth stage win of the season.

Cindric dominated the opening stage to win his eighth stage of the season.

Matt Mills brought out a caution on lap 49, a critical moment in the race, and pit road was crowded as crew chiefs pleaded with drivers to save fuel with the pit window pegged at lap 52.

Daniel Hemric, who stayed on track, took the lead on the restart with Gibbs charging hard, moving to third on Lap 52.