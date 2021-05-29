Ty Gibbs takes lead late to win Xfinity race at Charlotte

A proud Joe Gibbs beamed from the pits, a big smile on his face.

"It's definitely nice to win on an oval, especially so nearby hometown," said Ty Gibbs, who was also competing in the ARCA Series race at Charlotte in the evening.

Ty Gibbs apologized to Briscoe if he had any part in the spinout, although replays seemed to show their cars did not touch.

Briscoe made his first Xfinity start of the season and led 60 laps. "We just made the wrong adjustments at the end. We were too tight. I felt he was going to get me either way," Briscoe said. "It's definitely frustrating."

Reigning Xfinity Series champ Austin Cindric was second, followed by Harrison Burton, Brandon Brown and Tyler Reddick. Briscoe finished sixth.

Cindric, the son of Team Penske president Tim Cindric, is flying out of Charlotte to Indianapolis to watch the Indy 500 with his family.

It was the latest racing disappointment for Daniel Hemric, who led the most laps — 105 of 200 — and yet again left without a victory in eight years in competing in NASCAR's top three series.