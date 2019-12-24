Victor Borge quipped, "I only know two pieces; one is 'Clair de Lune,' and the other one isn't."
In today's deal, South has two chances to make his small slam; one works, and the other one doesn't. What are they? West leads the diamond king against six hearts. What should declarer do?
When North made a three-heart game-invitational limit raise, South control-bid three spades to show first-round control in that suit and express interest in a slam. North, with two aces, was happy to control-bid four clubs. Then South bid what he thought he could make.
The declarer saw potential losers in each major suit. If the spade finesse was winning, he had to hold his trump losers to one. But if the spade finesse was losing, he had to avoid a trump loser. So, South won the first trick with dummy's diamond ace and immediately played a spade to his queen.
If the finesse had lost, declarer would have cashed the heart ace, hoping an opponent had a singleton king. But when the finesse won, he had two choices in the trump suit. He could have led a low heart from his hand, planning to play dummy's queen unless West won with the king. Instead, though, because it gave declarer a chance at an overtrick, he crossed to the club ace and led a trump from the board. If East had a singleton king, South would collect the overtrick. Here, however, South covered East's five with his six. When it held, declarer cashed the heart ace and conceded one trick.
