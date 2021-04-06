Two chances are better than one

When I give this deal to students, most miss the best defense.
South is in four spades. What happens after West leads the diamond 10?
South's sequence, a takeout double followed by a new-suit bid after a minimum advance in a suit by partner, showed some 18-20 high-card points and at least a five-card suit. This was a slight overbid because the red-suit honors rated not to be pulling their full weight, and South had a six-loser hand when North assumed five.
West leads the diamond 10, high-low with a doubleton. East wins with his queen (bottom of touching honors when playing third hand high), then cashes the diamond ace. But what does he do next?
Knowing that declarer still has a diamond and that partner is out, there is a natural reaction to lead a third diamond. Surely West can ruff higher than dummy's spade six. Then, in a perfect world, West will play a heart to his partner's ace, and another diamond will produce a trump promotion for down two, West having started with king-eight-doubleton in spades.
Fine, except that West cannot ruff higher than the board, and declarer collects an overtrick.
At trick three, East should cash the heart ace (denying the king after trick one). Here, West will signal enthusiastically with the eight, and a second heart will defeat the contract. But if West doesn't have the heart king and does have a spade higher than dummy's six, he will discourage in hearts.