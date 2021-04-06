Two chances are better than one

When I give this deal to students, most miss the best defense.

South is in four spades. What happens after West leads the diamond 10?

South's sequence, a takeout double followed by a new-suit bid after a minimum advance in a suit by partner, showed some 18-20 high-card points and at least a five-card suit. This was a slight overbid because the red-suit honors rated not to be pulling their full weight, and South had a six-loser hand when North assumed five.

West leads the diamond 10, high-low with a doubleton. East wins with his queen (bottom of touching honors when playing third hand high), then cashes the diamond ace. But what does he do next?

Knowing that declarer still has a diamond and that partner is out, there is a natural reaction to lead a third diamond. Surely West can ruff higher than dummy's spade six. Then, in a perfect world, West will play a heart to his partner's ace, and another diamond will produce a trump promotion for down two, West having started with king-eight-doubleton in spades.

Fine, except that West cannot ruff higher than the board, and declarer collects an overtrick.