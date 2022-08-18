Two bad breaks, one too many

Pierre Trudeau said, "Canada exports hockey players and cold weather, and imports baseball players and acid rain." It both imports and exports bridge players.

One of the best-ever Canadian players is Sami Kehela. However, he reached Canada by a circuitous route. He was born in Baghdad. When he was 7, his family moved to India. At 17, he was sent to study in California. While in the Golden State, he learned to play bridge. After completing his studies, Kehela moved to London. Finally, in 1957, he settled in Toronto.

A sound bidder with excellent card-play technique, Kehela outplayed his Egyptian opponent in today's deal from the 1980 World Team Olympiad in Valkenburg, Holland.

No East today would pass as dealer. Kehela opened one no-trump because he would have had no comfortable rebid after one club - one spade. Eric Murray (North) used game-forcing Stayman and drove to slam.

Both defenders led their spade. The Egyptian won with dummy's king, cashed the heart ace and crossed to the heart king. Now he played on clubs but couldn't handle the bad split in that suit. He finished down one. (Yes, other lines work, but they are double dummy.)

Kehela won with the spade king and cashed only the heart ace before turning to clubs. When he led the third round, what could West do? Whether he ruffed or discarded, Kehela would overruff or ruff, draw all of the trumps and concede one club trick to East.