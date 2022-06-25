Turner homers, Dodgers stop Braves 4-1 in Freeman's return

ATLANTA — Freddie Freeman was smiling after his long, emotional day.

At the end of a night that included a lot of tears, Freeman was happy because he felt good about showing his appreciation to Atlanta fans — and playing well for his new Los Angeles team.

Trea Turner had three hits, including a home run, Freeman reached base three times in his return to Atlanta and the Dodgers beat the Braves 4-1 on Friday in a rematch of the past two NL Championship Series.

Dodgers reliever Daniel Hudson exited in the eighth with what manager Dave Roberts said is a season-ending left knee injury. Roberts said Hudson tore his anterior cruciate ligament.

The loss of Hudson takes away a top setup man. Hudson, who has five saves and a 2.22 ERA, fell to the ground while attempting to react to a dribbler hit by Ronald Acuña Jr., who reached on the infield hit.

The Dodgers got more bad news before the game when left-hander Andrew Heaney was placed on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation.

Freeman received standing ovations from the sellout crowd of 42,105 before the game and before his first at-bat. The longtime Braves star had one hit, a sixth-inning single. He walked twice and scored two runs.

Julio Urías (5-6) handed the Braves just their fourth loss in June, allowing one run on three hits with nine strikeouts in six innings.

Snitker said he was impressed Urías "never quit pitching" even when he began to tire in the sixth.

The Braves, who remained four games behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East, fell to 18-4 this month.

Turner led off the game with a single and scored on Will Smith's single. Freeman walked and scored on Justin Turner's sacrifice fly.

Trea Turner hit his 10th homer in the fifth, giving him three hits for the second consecutive game.

The Braves loaded the bases against Urías in the sixth. Acuña reached on an infield hit, moved to third on Dansby Swanson's bloop single and scored on Matt Olson's sacrifice fly. Urías struck out Marcell Ozuna to end the inning.

Right-hander Brusdar Graterol, who replaced Hudson in the eighth, stranded Acuña on third base when Austin Riley hit into a double play.

