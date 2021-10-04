Turner, Gurriel win batting titles in boom-and-bust season

"It says a lot about the fact that veteran players still have a lot to offer in this game," Gurriel said.

The 27-year-old Ohtani was second in the AL to Guerrero Jr. with a .592 slugging percentage. Ohtani led the AL with eight triples and was third in the major leagues with 46 home runs. He hit .257 with 100 RBIs and 26 stolen bases.

On the mound, he paced AL pitchers with a .122 opponents' batting average with runners in scoring position. Batters hit .087 (11 for 127) against his splitter, the lowest for any pitch in the majors with a minimum 110 plate appearances.

On the basepaths, his 4.09 seconds sprint time from home to first was the fastest in the big leagues.

Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez and Guerrero tied for the major league home run title with 48 each, two more than Ohtani had, and San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr. topped the NL with 42. Perez also led the AL with 121 RBIs and Adam Duvall led the NL with 113 for Miami and Atlanta.

Standings reflected the trend to teams going all in or bailing out and tearing down. San Francisco (107), the Los Angeles Dodgers (106) and Tampa Bay (100) gave the major leagues three 100-win teams for the fourth straight full season. Before this run it occurred only in 1942, 1977, 1998, 2002 and 2003.