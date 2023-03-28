BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of LHP Danny Coulombe.
BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP Andrew Politi off waivers from Baltimore.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reassigned INF Vinny Capra to minor league camp. Optioned INF Otto Lopez to Buffalo (IL).
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned INF/OF Michael Taglia to Albuquerque (PCL).
NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Jeff Brigham to Syracuse (IL). Reassigned LHP T.J. McFarland and RHP Jimmy Yacabonis to minor league camp.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Yerry De Los Santo to Indianapolis (IL). Reassigned C Tyler Heineman to Indianapolis. Released C Kevin Plawecki.
Minor League Baseball
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
BROOKLYN NETS — Signed C Moses Brown to a 10-day contract.
CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed F Xavier Sneed to a 10-day contract.
UTAH JAZZ — Signed F Luka Samanic to a 10-day contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed DL Deadrin Senat. Signed K chase McLaughlin.