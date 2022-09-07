TUESDAY NIGHT GAME: Olson HR vs former team, surging Braves top A's, catch Mets

"It's where you want to be, you'd rather be here than somewhere else," manager Brian Snitker said. "You want to be in the thick of the thing. I've always said, even when I was a third base coach, it's like you love that time of the year when you wake up, get a cup of coffee and you can't wait to get to the ballpark because you want to play the next game. That's a good place to be."