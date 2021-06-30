TUESDAY NIGHT GAME: McCann, Lindor come through, Mets rally past Braves 4-3

"It's not one guy who comes up with big hits over and over," McCann said. "It's a whole team effort. You can really go up and down the lineup and this guy's gotten a big hit here, this guy's gotten a big hit there. We truly believe in each other and we truly believe that any given day any guy can get the job done. We pull for each other and we have each other's backs."

Drew Smith (3-1) earned the win after facing five batters in the sixth.

Morton faced trouble in the seventh when Dominic Smith began the inning with a single and advanced on a walk to Kevin Pillar, but the Mets, who rank last in the major leagues in runs scored, quickly rallied on Lindor's single.

Morton allowed five hits, three runs and one walk with seven strikeouts in six-plus innings. The 37-year-old was bidding for his third straight scoreless start.

"He went 78 pitches," Braves manager Brian Snitker said of Morton as he entered the seventh. "I was kind of hoping maybe he may go out there and do two more even. It wasn't tough at all (to stick with him)."