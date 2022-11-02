TUESDAY NIGHT GAME: Harper, Phillies tie World Series mark with 5 HR, top Astros

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper bashed a home run on the first World Series pitch he saw in Philadelphia, and then figured out how the Phillies could hit a few more.

The $330 million star offered quiet advice to Alec Bohm — and then it got really loud in Philadelphia.

As for those whispers in May that the Phillies were finished? Forget about 'em. The secret has long been out: these Phillies are for real.

Now, they're two wins away from their first World Series championship since 2008.

Harper hammered his sixth postseason home run, whispered an assist to Bohm before his solo shot and the Phillies tied a World Series record with five homers to rout the Houston Astros 7-0 Tuesday night and take a 2-1 Series lead.

Brandon Marsh also homered, and Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins hit back-to-back shots in the fifth inning to chase Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. Philadelphia used the long ball to end the long wait for its first World Series home win since Game 5 of the 2009 World Series.

Those Phillies couldn't finish the job.

Ranger Suárez tossed three-hit ball over five shutout innings and inched this year's team closer to getting it done.

Harper, Bohm, Marsh and the rest of the Phillies on the last team to qualify for the playoffs are two wins away from ending the season as the last team standing. With a sparkling 6-0 record at Citizens Bank Park this postseason, the Phillies just may not return to Texas.

"Just being back home, I think is such a momentum swing for us, just for the pure fact of our fan base," Harper said. "This whole city is so excited to be in this moment, and we're just thrilled to be able to play in front of them and have this opportunity."